Singapore agency denies fugitive Jho Low is client

A Cypriot passport allegedly belonging to Jho Low.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

Singapore-based agency Henly & Partners denied claims that fugitive Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, was its client.

Low was allegedly involved in 1MDB corruption scandal.

In the article entitled "Malaysian fugitive businessman Jho Low believed to be using multiple passports to crisscross globe" that appeared in The Star, a source stated that Jho Low is believed to have obtained a Maltese passport through an investment-based citizenship scheme.

Henley & Partners -- the global passport and citizenship broker that Low engaged to secure his Cypriot passport -- was also the sole agent for the sale of Maltese passport, according to the source.

In a letter to The Jakarta Post on Wednesday, a representative of Henley & Partners said the company was not approached in advance by any media organisation to comment on the story.

"We have not, therefore, had the opportunity to engage with the articles or the 'evidence' presented, which has been taken entirely out of context to fit a narrative that does not represent an objective assessment of the situation," the agency's head of public relations for Southeast Asia, Alina Morais, said in the letter.

Morais said Jho Low approached Henley & Partners in 2015 and the firm refused him as a client.

It is therefore false, according to Morais, to state that Henley & Partners helped Jho Low acquire Cypriot citizenship. 

More about
Jho Low 1MDB

TRENDING

Woman dies in accident in Lentor Avenue; she pushes child out of harm&#039;s way before being hit by car
Woman dies in accident in Lentor Avenue; she pushes child out of harm's way before being hit by car
&#039;How can you ride here?&#039;: Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
'How can you ride here?': Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
Pros and cons of keeping your savings in your CPF special account
Pros and cons of keeping your savings in your CPF special account
Chingmy Yau&#039;s daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Joey Yung apologises for &#039;supporting&#039; Hong Kong protests
Joey Yung apologises for 'supporting' Hong Kong protests
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Umno: &#039;Snap election&#039; next year if power transition fails
Umno: 'Snap election' next year if power transition fails
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
E-scooters banned on footpaths: Food delivery riders meet Shanmugam to voice concerns over new rule
E-scooters banned on footpaths: Food delivery riders meet Shanmugam to voice concerns over new rule
12 years later, Andy Lau&#039;s crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father&#039;s forgiveness
12 years later, Andy Lau's crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father's forgiveness
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you're in Europe
Your contractor damaged your neighbour&#039;s property. Can you be made liable?
Your contractor damaged your neighbour's property. Can you be made liable?
Why Singapore model-actress Ase Wong chose to freeze her eggs in Bangkok
Why Singapore model-actress Ase Wong chose to freeze her eggs in Bangkok
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt

Home Works

8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Too sexy for Everest? Taiwanese woman's bikini shot sets tongues wagging
Simon Yam&#039;s biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family
Simon Yam reveals biggest regret
&#039;I hope everyone can forgive me&#039;: Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
'I hope everyone can forgive me': Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police

SERVICES