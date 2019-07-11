Singapore agency denies fugitive Jho Low is client

Singapore-based agency Henly & Partners denied claims that fugitive Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, was its client.

Low was allegedly involved in 1MDB corruption scandal.

In the article entitled "Malaysian fugitive businessman Jho Low believed to be using multiple passports to crisscross globe" that appeared in The Star, a source stated that Jho Low is believed to have obtained a Maltese passport through an investment-based citizenship scheme.

Henley & Partners -- the global passport and citizenship broker that Low engaged to secure his Cypriot passport -- was also the sole agent for the sale of Maltese passport, according to the source.

In a letter to The Jakarta Post on Wednesday, a representative of Henley & Partners said the company was not approached in advance by any media organisation to comment on the story.