Singapore Airlines pilot grounded for allowing flight attendant to sit in his seat

Singapore Airlines pilot grounded for allowing flight attendant to sit in his seat
PHOTO: Pixabay
The Star/Asia News Network
Feb 14, 2019

An airline captain in Singapore was suspended from flying temporarily after he allowed a flight attendant to sit in the pilot's seat and helped her to take a picture, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Quoting The Straits Times, the captain was suspended and the flight attendant was also grounded.

The airline confirmed the incident occurred during a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Jan 12.

A spokesman said the flight attendant was clearing the meal trays in the cockpit and was cleaning up stains on the cockpit window.

The flight attendant sat in the pilot's seat to clean the stains.

Then, she requested the captain to take a picture of her in the seat, which the captain obliged.

The airline clarified that this would not affect the safety of the flight but the captain was stopped from flying in accordance with the company's SOP.

READ ALSO: Chinese airline suspends and fines pilot for allowing wife in cockpit

More about

Airlines SIA (Singapore Airlines) Aviation/Aerospace sector Air safety
Purchase this article for republication.
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement