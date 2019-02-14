Singapore Airlines pilot grounded for allowing flight attendant to sit in his seat

An airline captain in Singapore was suspended from flying temporarily after he allowed a flight attendant to sit in the pilot's seat and helped her to take a picture, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Quoting The Straits Times, the captain was suspended and the flight attendant was also grounded.

The airline confirmed the incident occurred during a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Jan 12.

A spokesman said the flight attendant was clearing the meal trays in the cockpit and was cleaning up stains on the cockpit window.

The flight attendant sat in the pilot's seat to clean the stains.

Then, she requested the captain to take a picture of her in the seat, which the captain obliged.

The airline clarified that this would not affect the safety of the flight but the captain was stopped from flying in accordance with the company's SOP.

