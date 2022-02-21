Singapore Airshow: Stifled by pandemic, but a sign aviation's recovery has 'finally started'?

Compared to past editions, this year's Singapore Airshow was a markedly muted affair.

The biennial event — held since 2008 — has typically been among the most highly anticipated aviation trade fairs in the region, with aircraft and weapons manufacturers, airline executives, officers and industry experts all descending for a week onto a vast hanger near Changi Airport.

Ascendant airlines have in the past used the event to announce their arrival on the scene. At the 2012 edition, for example, Indonesia's Lion Air grabbed the spotlight as it finalised a US$22 billion (S$29.6 billion) order for 230 planes with Boeing — the US aircraft manufacturer's biggest-ever commercial aircraft deal at the time.

This year's event paled in comparison as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to weigh on the scale at which these mega trade shows can be held safely.

Some 600 exhibitors took part in this year's edition — held from Tuesday to Friday (Feb 15 to 18) — a significant drop from 930 in 2020.

Public days — often a hit among resident families with young children who would perch themselves on the fighter jets on static display — were also called off due to the pandemic.

Still, industry insiders told This Week in Asia they had good reason to be optimistic after taking stock of the four-day event.

The air show, they said, served as a much-needed platform for aviation leaders to meet physically and with signs of a recovery for the industry, the event bore extra significance.

"Obviously with the smaller turnout there are less meetings but there are still opportunities for people to meet and this is important as so many people haven't seen each other in person in two years," said Brendan Sobie, a Singapore-based aviation analyst.

This is the second time the air show has been held during the pandemic.

In February 2020, when the event was last held, the coronavirus had just begun its rapid spread across China. Globally, tens of thousands of flights were cancelled and dozens of exhibitors pulled out at the eleventh hour, including most Chinese vendors.

Even though there had already been a handful of infections in Singapore at that point, officials pushed ahead with the event but urged visitors to forego handshakes and physical contact and instead, opt for other forms of greetings such as bowing or waving. Occupants had to have their temperatures checked, with cleaning and disinfection of the venue increased.

Two years into the pandemic, many of these measures remain.

Attendees have to be fully vaccinated to enter the show grounds this year, and were subjected to daily pre-event testing. They were also often nudged by event staff to keep their masks on and be appropriately spaced from one another.

With many headline events — including the Shangri-La Dialogue defence summit and the World Economic Forum — either postponed or cancelled last year, the air show has been billed as the biggest large-scale industry gathering in Singapore since the pandemic began.

Sobie, the aviation analyst, noted that the number of international attendees was low compared to prior shows, primarily as travel was still challenging and cumbersome. Domestic restrictions in Singapore, which are relatively strict compared to the ones imposed in Europe, also made visiting the city state "somewhat unattractive".

A lack of presence also took the usual buzz off the event, suggested Malaysia-based aviation analyst Shukor Yusof. The founder of advisory firm Endau Analytics was among those who did not attend the air show this year, citing the "tedious processes" that came with travelling.

Event organisers have been fairly confident that the smaller crowd this year would not affect the quality of discussions.

Leck Chet Lam, managing director of Experia Events, told reporters at a pre-event press conference that 70 per cent of the top 20 global aerospace companies would be present.

In fact, conversations would be "even better", he said. "Right now, we are starting to see green shoots in the industry. Passenger travel numbers are up, flight frequencies are up, I think we can all sense the pent-up demand for travel."

"It's even more important and imperative that we set the platform for the Singapore Airshow now to allow all these decision makers and top industry leaders to come and have discussions around them and how we can navigate our way out of this pandemic."

Expectedly, with countries clocking higher inoculation rates and exiting the pandemic, much of the discussions at the air show this year were centred around the revival of international travel.

There are already signs pointing to this. Singapore on Wednesday broadened the list of destinations with which it has quarantine-free travel lanes for vaccinated persons to 30. In the region, Malaysia and Thailand are set to open their borders to double-jabbed travellers.

Boeing is expecting a recovery to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year or in early 2024.

International traffic has rebounded and significantly fewer planes are grounded, said Darren Hulst, vice-president of commercial marketing at the plane maker, as governments progressively ease border controls.

"Last year was a reset year. This year is going to be a year of acceleration," he said during a commercial outlook briefing. "There is a tremendous amount of pent-up savings and demand that exist in the marketplace and that's going to draw us back to levels that we saw before 2020."

But even as aviation firms were generally upbeat about the air travel pickup, Yusof felt otherwise, suggesting that a full recovery was still "some way off" — perhaps after 2025.

He said the demand destruction in some areas of the business, including the decline in business-class passengers and the end of low-cost fares, was here to stay.

"The landscape has been completely upended by Covid-19," he said. "Beyond 2030, Asia-Pacific is still a growth area but this decade will be marked by upheavals in the region that will continue to haunt the aviation industry."

Asia's growth trajectory could also be stifled by the policies in some regions, including mainland China and Hong Kong, which have stubbornly kept to their zero-Covid strategy and kept their borders relatively shut.

"There's a lot of uncertainty around when that actually evolves and I think that challenge is really important to continue to work on and think about how that changes," said Hulst of Boeing.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.