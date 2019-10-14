Singapore avoids recession: What does it mean for PM Lee's election timetable?

Read also

Government data released on Monday showed the trade-reliant economy - often regarded as a regional bellwether - grew by 0.6 per cent from the previous quarter, after adjustments for seasonal swings. The economy contracted by 2.7 per cent in the second quarter, making it one of the worst three-month periods for the Singaporean economy in years.

"Growth during the quarter was primarily supported by the finance and insurance sector, the other service industries and the business services sector," the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a statement.

Contraction in the manufacturing and construction sectors eased, after shrinking 6.5 per cent and 4.2 per cent respectively in the second quarter. Manufacturing fell 0.4 per cent and construction was down 1.1 per cent in the third quarter.

Monday's announcement meant the US$324 billion (S$443 billion) economy escaped a technical recession - defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction.

But in a reminder of the pall cast over Singapore by the US-China trade war, the country's central bank in a separate announcement said it would ease monetary policy following a semi-annual meeting.

It was the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) first policy easing in more than three years.

The central bank said it had reduced the slope of the policy band for the Singapore dollar, allowing the currency to weaken against a currency basket of its main trading partners.