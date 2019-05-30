Singapore, China deepen defence ties, plan larger military exercises

Singapore and China have agreed to a "substantial programme" to deepen military ties after a Wednesday meeting between the two countries' defence chiefs.

Among the proposed enhancements to an existing defence co-operation agreement is a second bilateral naval drill to be held next year, after the countries held a similar drill in 2015.

These exercises are significant given few other Southeast Asian countries - especially those maintaining strong security ties with the US, such as Singapore - engage with the People's Liberation Army Navy on a bilateral basis.

The navies of China and the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries held their first joint drill last October. The Chinese navy held another set of drills with six regional countries in April.