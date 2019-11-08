Singapore doesn't profit from Hong Kong chaos, says minister K Shanmugam

Read also

"Unlike socio-economic issues, ideological issues could be more difficult to deal with," he said in an interview with the Post in Singapore on Wednesday.

"And these seem to be deeply entrenched positions. My own view … when we see this, we are worried for Hong Kong."

He said there was no easy way forward when people took entrenched positions. "To go forward is going to need compromise and a clear approach that deals with the problem - not just political, but also the social-economic problem."

Protests in Hong Kong, first triggered by the government's now-suspended extradition bill, have entered the third month and have turned increasingly violent.

Shanmugam said he was sure the Hong Kong government, like every government, would want to meet its people's aspirations and seek solutions to issues raised. "But the solutions cannot be found if serious disruptions like these continue," he added.