Singapore family with 12 kids needs help after mum passes away just days before Hari Raya

Hari Raya Puasa is a time for many of our Muslim brothers and sisters to celebrate spirituality and is an opportunity to reconnect with family and of course, share scrumptious treats. But for a Singapore family with 12 children in tow, they are facing a different reality after losing their mother to cancer. The kids are aged from a year old to 18 years old and are still schooling, wrote Facebook user Diana Hairul who runs a charity drive with over 61 beneficiaries in her list. Appeal for contributions for Singapore family with 12 kids PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Jalan2junkie According to her, the dad Johan and his kids are currently living in a two room flat in Singapore.

The single dad, however, is not working as he had been caring for his late wife over the past year. He previously worked as a security guard.

To help the family out, Diana is now appealing for contributions from the public.

How you can help the family

According to Diana, contributions such as money, formula milk, diapers and food rations will be most helpful.

If you are keen to help the family out, you can personal message her, Diana Hairul, directly on Facebook.

You can also contact the dad, Johan, directly at 8375 8901, and he will share what the family needs, according to Facebook user Jalan2junkie.

Dad expresses gratitude to those who have helped

Since word of the family’s plight has spread across social media as part of #ProjectGiveBack, many have come to offer relief to them.

In a video posted by Jalan2junkie, the dad himself have spoken up to express his gratitude from the overwhelming support.

“Thanks to all who have contributed in any forms be it monetary or hampers or food as well as other necessities like diapers. You know who you are, thank you for everything.”

You can watch the full video here:

