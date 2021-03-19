Singapore plans 'immunisation certificates' for Malaysian cargo drivers

Singapore is poised to issue “immunisation certificates” for Malaysian cargo drivers who have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine , which experts have described as a precursor to a broader vaccine passport.

Singapore’s trade ministry on Thursday (March 18) said drivers from across the border who have been fully inoculated in Singapore will be exempt from daily on-arrival tests 14 days after their second dose.

“Cargo drivers and accompanying personnel who have taken both doses of the vaccine in Singapore will receive an SMS acknowledgement that they have completed the vaccination process, as well as an immunisation certificate,” the ministry said. “However, they may continue to be subjected to testing at Singapore’s land checkpoints from time to time.”

Singapore’s health ministry earlier this month said it would extend its progressive vaccination programme to selected cargo drivers and accompanying personnel entering from Malaysia. This will minimise the risk of virus transmission from workers supplying essential goods to Singapore, the ministry said.

As of Monday (March 15), about 549,000 residents in the city state have received their first coronavirus jabs. About 243,000 have received their second dose.

The trade ministry on Thursday stressed that drivers who are not vaccinated in Singapore will still be allowed entry but will be subject to border health measures, such as on-arrival tests.

All personnel, regardless of vaccination status, will still be required to observe existing safe-management practices, such as performing temperature checks and using Singapore’s contact tracing system.

The border between Singapore and Malaysia, which includes two land crossings and an international ferry service, is one of the busiest in the world. Before the pandemic, about 300,000 Malaysians entered Singapore each day.

During the pandemic, Singapore closed its border with Malaysia but eventually allowed commuters to return, either under the periodic commuting arrangement that allows Malaysians working in Singapore to go home or the “reciprocal green lane” for essential business and official travel.

Jeremy Lim, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore’s Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, suggested cross-border movements will increasingly require some form of vaccination status verification. As countries introduce various schemes for leisure and business travel, the world will learn from these experiences, including Singapore’s, he said.

“The lessons will be valuable for improving these schemes and striking the right balance between risk of disease transmission and enabling movements,” Lim said. “For Singapore, I’m sure the Singapore-Malaysia pilots will be valuable input for wider vaccine passport arrangements.”

Khor Swee Kheng, a Malaysian specialist in health policies, also felt that immunisation certificates would strengthen Singapore’s health security and provide assurance to Singaporeans, and could be a “precursor” to a wider adoption of vaccine passports.

But there could be unintended consequences too, he warned, if government or private establishments – such as stadiums, restaurants or places of worship – required vaccine passports as a condition for entry.

“This has many unintended consequences [as it becomes] a race to receive the vaccines first because it guarantees physical access [to places] or the ability to travel overseas,” he said.

“If access to public areas depends on a vaccine passport, it could be a form of coercion that undermines a government’s stance that the vaccine is entirely voluntary.”

The Singapore government has said it will encourage eligible residents to take the vaccine, but will not make this compulsory.

Khor added vaccine certificates were at risk of forgery.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong last month said the country has discussed the mutual recognition of vaccine certificates with other countries, and said it was a necessary step towards resuming global travel.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.