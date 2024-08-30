Singapore swimmer Yip Pin Xiu clinches gold at Paralympics

Singapore's Paralympic star Yip Pin Xiu won the women's 100m backstroke S2 at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games on Aug 29 (Thursday), marking her sixth Paralympic gold.

Competing at the La Defense Arena, the defending champion clocked 2 minutes 7.62 seconds, finishing 0.06sec ahead of Mexico's Haidee Aceves to retain her title, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Italy's Angela Procida claimed bronze.

Reported ST, 32-year-old Yip said after her win: "It was so close that when I came up, touched the wall and saw the two beside me also touched the wall, I was like 'oh no, what's this?'"

Yip is currently Singapore’s most decorated Paralympian and has won gold in the event at the 2016 and 2020 Paralympics, according to CNA.

She will next compete in the 50m backstroke S2 heats on Aug 31.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, who is in Paris for the Games, congratulated Yip in a Facebook post: "Congrats to Pin Xiu! 3 Golds in a row, PX’s resilience, grit and determination is nothing short of remarkable and breathtaking. So proud of you, PX!"

