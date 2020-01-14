Singapore taking 'baby steps' to reduce consumption

For Chloe Ng, a typical work day involves picking up a takeaway coffee in a polystyrene cup looped with a plastic carrier on her way to the office, and then getting lunch from a nearby hawker centre in a polystyrene box.

Ng knows that single-use disposables are not good for the environment and tries to cut down on them. She carries a reusable bag to store her sweaty exercise gear instead of taking a plastic bag from her spinning studio, and places shopping in her handbag if space permits. She sometimes brings her own cup and container for her coffee and food, but usually forgets to. "Baby steps," she said.

The 34-year-old merchandiser's lifestyle is not uncommon. The Singapore Environment Council found that Singaporeans use 467 million PET bottles and 473 million single-use plastic items such as takeaway containers each year. Only 4 per cent of all plastics in 2018 were recycled.

This consumer behaviour contributes to the 1.56 tonnes of waste produced by Singapore households in 2018. About a third of this is single-use items such as plastic bags and food packaging - enough to fill 10 Olympic size swimming pools.

Like Ng, the city state is taking baby steps towards cutting out single-use plastics.

Authorities announced last month that five more hawker centres have stopped using disposable plates and cutlery for those dining in. This brings the total to 12, out of 114 hawker centres in Singapore.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong has been charging consumers for plastic bags since 2015 and Thailand went a step further by banning plastic bags. Indonesia has just announced a ban on single-use plastics from street markets and shopping malls in its capital Jakarta from June onwards.

Such charges appear effective at reducing consumption. Denmark was the first country to tax plastic bags in 1994 and today, a Dane uses just four single-use plastic bags a year. When the Netherlands charged for bags in supermarkets in 2016, there was a 71 per cent drop in consumption.

A one-month trial was held in Singapore in September, with shoppers at seven supermarkets and convenience stores being charged $0.10 to $0.20 for bags. The NTUC FairPrice trial was extended to 25 stores and will run for a year until this November.

In September last year, Senior Minister of State for Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor explained the lag. Singapore wants to tackle excessive consumption of single-use plastic, but its approach must consider the country's "unique urbanised, high-rise living context".

Used plastics that have been made into bales for recycling. PHOTO: The Straits Times

"Most of the plastic bags that Singaporeans bring home from the shops and supermarkets are not 'single-use'. We reuse them for other purposes, such as carrying wet items, before eventually using them to bag waste for disposal," she said, adding that a government survey showed only one-fifth of Singaporeans want charges levied on plastic bags and seven in 10 would prefer greater public education.

Authorities will instead "engage the community and businesses, and listen to their views and feedback". For example, a work group of 48 citizens was convened last year to look into recycling issues and a new one is being set up to explore reducing consumption of single-use plastics.

Member of Parliament Louis Ng, however, said other countries also use these bags for waste disposal and that has not stopped them from charging for plastic bags.

"Change is happening, but I feel it is too slow. The plastic bag charges are happening much more quickly in other countries," said Ng, long a champion of environmental rights.