Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl

12-year-old Lilith Siow has tattooed at least 12 customers in the past year.
PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News
Hanis Zainal
C. Aruno
R. Aravinthan
The Star/Asia News Network

A Primary 6 pupil has become the youngest tattoo artist in Singapore, having inked more than 12 customers in the past year, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Quoting Shin Min Daily, Lilith Siow learnt the art from her father Joseph, who has run a tattoo business in Haji Lane for the past 20 years.

The 12-year-old would spend her weekends and school holidays taking lessons from her father and has acquired the skill in just six months.

She said her first customer was one of her father's friends who wanted a tattoo of a cartoon character. Lilith admitted that she was nervous at the beginning and took 90 minutes to complete the tattoo.

"I was afraid at the beginning. You can erase a drawing when you make a mistake.

"But once a tattoo sets, it is forever, " she said.

However, practice has made Lilith better and she has tattooed more than a dozen clients since.

She said tattoos were like drawings with a "permanent marker pen" and disagreed that people with tattoos were "bad people".

Her father said he would continue to train and teach Lilith to create new tattoo designs and planned to buy her a lighter tattoo machine.

