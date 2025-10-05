'Is this a Singapore thing?' Dutch biker moved by motorcyclist giving food to migrant workers at Thomson Road junction

As they say, one good turn deserves another.

A foreigner living in Singapore has been inspired to give back after witnessing a motorcyclist's kind act while on the road.

TikTok user @annieinasia posted a video on Friday (Oct 3) about seeing a fellow motorcyclist giving out food to some construction workers near a junction along Thomson Road.

In the 15-second clip, the woman was initially puzzled as to why the male biker was signalling to the workers while waiting at the red light.

"He is calling the workers? He has something for them?" she wrote.

She then realised that he was actually giving them a container of food.

"So nice... is this a Singapore thing?" she wondered.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DPaIgq6FGkQ/[/embed]

'Heartwarming'

In her replies to AsiaOne's queries, the female biker, who gave her name as Annie, said that the incident had happened in mid-September.

The Dutch national in her late twenties shared that the kind act has inspired her to give to others as well.

"I'm happy that my bike camera captured it, because usually these good deeds go unseen," said Annie, who shared that she works in finance and has been living in Singapore for over four years.

"Now I can share his selfless kindness with the world and it inspired a lot of people, which inspired me too," she wrote.

"I will bring drinks in my box to give to workers on hot days from now on," Annie added.

In the comments to her video, many netizens praised the actions of the motorcyclist. "Only riders would do that, mad respect," said one.

Another also wrote that construction workers "are the reason we have nice buildings" and deserve kindness from Singaporeans.

Others also noted that such acts are "pretty common" in the local culture, to which Annie replied to one commenter, "It's so nice".

Annie also offered AsiaOne her perspective on why the sight was especially moving.

"I feel like there is a lot of generosity in Asian cultures, more about togetherness and community and helping each other, whereas the Western world can be individualistic sometimes, so that was heartwarming to see."

[[nid:721768]]

candicecai@asiaone.com