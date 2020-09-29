Singapore turns a corner in Covid-19 fight but experts warn the battle is not over

For the past two weeks, Singapore has consistently recorded two or fewer Covid-19 infections within its local community each day and for the past week, the average number of daily cases among foreign workers housed in mega-dormitories has fallen to below 20.

This is a sharp dip compared with just five months ago, when the combined daily toll was as high as 1,426.

The latest official figures show that almost 99 per cent of close to 58,000 cases have been reported as recovered, with just 31 individuals remaining in hospitals and 275 with milder symptoms isolated at community facilities.

On Monday, Singapore reported 15 new cases, just two of which were considered community transmissions. Meanwhile, countries in Europe are battling with a resurgence of cases while Malaysia has imposed strict movement restrictions in some areas of Sabah state amid a growing outbreak.

On Monday, the government started allowing more employees to return to their workplaces. Work-related events, such as conferences, seminars, and annual general meetings, were also allowed to resume, but the health ministry has made clear that strict rules should be observed, including a maximum capacity of 50 attendees at such events, with food and drinks served only if necessary.

Later this week, restrictions on religious gatherings and wedding receptions are expected to be eased, with 100 people allowed at such events, up from the previous 50-person limit, although the gatherings are still subject to social-distancing regulations.

The latest steps are part of the Singapore government’s “safe and sustainable” three-tiered reopening.

Although public health experts say the country has firmly turned a corner in its battle against Covid-19, allowing for such a reopening, they remain cautious on Singapore’s ability to sustain a rate of no new daily infections for the long term.

Hsu Li Yang, an associate professor at National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said the low numbers were an indication that “the Covid-19 epidemic in Singapore is truly under control, including in the migrant worker dormitories”.

But Dr Jeremy Lim, also an associate professor at NUS’s Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said it was crucial for Singapore to maintain “eternal vigilance” as it implements the reopening measures. “What’s critical beyond vigilance is that Singapore preserves our capabilities in public health interventions including contact tracing, rapid testing, isolating, so that when the inevitable community outbreak occurs, we are fully prepared,” Lim said.

Singapore, he said, had paid a heavy price to lower the rate of daily recorded cases. In April, it imposed a nationwide lockdown – or a so-called circuit breaker – after a dramatic surge in infections among foreign workers living in crowded dormitories.

It closed schools, retail shops and most workplaces, and also barred dine-in eating at restaurants.

Workers were kept in their dorms as construction work was shut down and borders were gradually closed, bringing Singapore’s trade-reliant economy to a standstill. The country now faces its worst recession since independence, with annual GDP expected to shrink by up to 7 per cent.

Bloomberg on Monday reported that the central bank is in talks with lenders about extending the nation’s debt moratorium programme beyond the end of the year to provide extra relief for borrowers, whether firms or individuals, hit by the virus fallout.

On June 3, most of the curbs were lifted, and workers were allowed to return to construction sites, with the caveat that they take a routine Covid-19 test every two weeks.

Staying distant

There are still rules limiting social contact – for instance, dining in at restaurants is only allowed for groups of five or fewer, and alcohol cannot be sold after 10.30pm at food and drink outlets.

The rules are similar to those promulgated in Hong Kong, which only allows groups of four people to dine at restaurants, and in South Korea, which has suspended operations of “high-risk” establishments such as nightclubs, bars and buffets in the densely populated Seoul area.

Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious disease specialist at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, said the city state’s success in combating the pandemic was due to its social-distancing measures and compulsory mask-wearing. The use of masks would need to continue, he said, likening the virus to a thief that “sneaks out … in the night to strike unsuspecting countries”.

Leong ventured that Singapore’s infections would hit zero in the next two to four weeks, although he cautioned against discounting a resurgence next month, when Singapore begins to allow in more foreign visitors for meetings and conferences.

Up to 250 people will be allowed in for each meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) event as the country attempts to boost tourism revenues, which last year contributed about 1 per cent to Singapore’s GDP.

Foreign visitors who arrive for such events would have to use a contact tracing app, but would be allowed to interact with others but only within designated cohorts of 50.

The trade ministry would also ensure that they follow “safe itineraries”, which are leisure activities that comply with prevailing guidelines.

Leong said that this group of foreign travellers, along with Singaporeans and permanent residents returning to the country, poses the “greatest risk” for the spread of Covid-19, and is one of two main groups that should be subject to closer scrutiny along with foreign workers, who have consistently been the main source of infections in Singapore since the outbreak.

“If we contain these two groups, the risk of having large outbreaks is slim,” he said.

But Alex Au, vice-president of the non-profit Transient Workers Count Too (TWC2), said Singapore must learn its lesson that there are spillover effects when certain communities – like foreign workers – are treated “so badly that they become vulnerable”.

“Singapore thought we were doing it right by doing it cheap, cutting costs by housing foreign workers in very dense and therefore very cheap accommodation, but Covid-19 has shown that is a false economy,” Au said.

“We ended up paying a terrible price both in economic output and the actual costs of confinement, security and massive testing for the workers,” he said.

Hsu, the NUS professor, said Singapore must ensure that migrant workers receive “fair and equitable treatment in all aspects of their lives in Singapore”.

Just last week, TWC2 called for workers’ dormitories to be opened up, citing how “hundreds of thousands of workers” were still confined to dormitories without being able to enjoy any leisure time outside.

It said anyone else in Singapore was free to leave their homes to buy takeaway food or groceries and to jog or cycle even in the midst of the lockdown, “yet all this while and till now, migrant workers have been locked away”.

Getting down to zero

While Leong was hopeful that Singapore could soon see “consistently” low or even zero new daily infections, Hsu said he thought that goal was unattainable.

“We will have to safely open up our borders with more countries over time,” he said. “As more travellers come to Singapore for work and play, and as more Singapore residents travel abroad and return, we may see an uptick in imported cases, which are still counted towards our daily numbers.”

Singapore authorities were also cautious when asked if the city state could soon see zero infections among its foreign worker community. Education minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs a multi-ministerial task force that deals with the coronavirus, said during a press conference last week that he expected there would still be a “very, very low level of ongoing transmission” despite regular testing.

The other co-chairman, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, also noted that even if there were no reported infections, there “will still be asymptomatic cases, and undetected” ones.

“There‘s no possibility of zero cases in the whole of Singapore until we have the vaccine available, so therefore I think we need to continue to be vigilant,” he warned.

