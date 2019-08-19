Singapore will continue not to take sides between US and China, says PM Lee Hsien Loong

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday said the city state would resolutely stick to its policy of maintaining good ties with the United States and China even as the two major powers remained at loggerheads.

He acknowledged the difficulty the Lion City was facing in maintaining that neutral position because of pressures for the Chinese-majority country - which has significant security ties with Washington - to pick a side.

"Being a Chinese-majority country can at times put us in a difficult position, because our words and actions may be easily misunderstood," Lee said in his National Day Rally speech, an annual policy address.

In the wide-ranging speech - delivered in Malay, Chinese and English - Lee addressed a slew of issues, including a multibillion dollar "50- to 100-year plan" to fortify the island nation from rising sea levels, a staggered increase in the official retirement age, and significant increases in financial aid for preschool and tertiary education.

"If we support China, the US and other countries may think we do so because we are a majority-Chinese country and therefore accede to China," the leader said in his Chinese speech.