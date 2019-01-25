Singaporean fined for entering Malaysia illegally to pump petrol

PEKAN NENAS - A Singaporean motorcyclist who entered Malaysia to purchase petrol and medication paid a fine for entering the country illegally.

Muhammad Rizzal Leman, 27, was fined RM5,500 (S$1,805) in default five months' jail after he pleaded guilty before Sessions Court judge Zahilah Mohammad Yusoff at the Immi­gration detention camp here.

The two charges were for entering Malaysia without a valid pass and for not producing his passport to Immigration officers when exiting the country.

He committed the offences at the motorcycle exit lane at the Bangu­nan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immi­gration and Quarantine (CIQ) here on Jan 8.

Rizzal, who was unrepresented, was charged under the Immi­gration Act 1959 and the Passport Act 1966.

Meanwhile, in the same court, Zahilah fined S. Jeganes, 35, a Malaysian, RM4,100 for trying to exit the country illegally and then acting aggressively when confronted by three Immigration officers at the Johor Baru CIQ on Jan 8.

He was also accused of knocking into an Immigration officer with his motorcycle while trying to flee the scene.

The officer was sent to hospital for treatment.

In the same court, the judge also fined 12 other Malaysians RM1,400 and RM1,700 each for not showing their passports to Immigration officers at the checkpoint when exiting the country.

Aged between 26 and 41, they comprised 10 motorcyclists and two pillion riders.

They were all nabbed during a special Immigration operation dub­bed Ops Kutip, which was carried out on Jan 9.

The cases were prosecuted by Immigration prosecutor Sarvena Giman.

Each year, despite repeated warn­ings, dozens of Malaysians are arrested at both land crossings with the island republic for leaving the country without scanning their passports.

Most of them work in Singapore and evade the checks during peak hours or to avoid jams at the CIQ.

There are also some cases of Sin­gaporeans arrested for entering Malaysia illegally.