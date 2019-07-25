Singaporean principal of Melaka religious school claims trial to sexual abuse charges

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Star/Asia News Network

MELAKA - A 36-year-old Singaporean principal of a religious education institution in Tanjung Minyak, Melaka, has claimed trial at the Session Court here to three counts of sexual abuse on a 15-year-old male student.

Muhammad Firdaous Abdul Rashif faces a total jail term of up to 60 years if he is convicted.

He was charged on Wednesday (July 24) with attempting to kiss the victim in the mouth and rub his genitals against the victim when the student was 14 years old.

The father of five was also accused of sexually penetrating the victim.

The offences allegedly took place at a condominium in Klebang on July 13 and July 28 last year, and on Jan 18 this year at a home within the institution in Tanjung Minyak.

If found guilty of the offences under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, Muhammad can be jailed for up to 20 years and whipped for each offence.

Judge Elesabet Paya Wan fixed bail at RM30,000 (S$9,950) with two local sureties and ordered the accused to stay away from the victim.

The court also compounded his passport and ordered him to report to the nearest police station on a monthly basis.

The re-mention date was fixed for Aug 28.

More about

Sexual Abuse
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

No Singaporean made Singaporeans&#039; top 17 most-admired people in the world
No Singaporean made Singaporeans' top 17 most-admired people in the world
Stephen Chow secretly married? Here&#039;s what ex-flame Karen Mok said
Stephen Chow secretly married? Here's what ex-flame Karen Mok said
Chinese vlogger dies after eating poisonous insects and geckos in live-stream video
Chinese vlogger dies after eating poisonous insects and geckos in live-stream video
You&#039;ve been washing your hair wrong all your life - I tried my hairstylist&#039;s hack and it gave me healthier hair
You've been washing your hair wrong all your life - I tried my hairstylist's hack and it gave me healthier hair
Ian Fang, Shane Pow and other young celebs we never thought would become F&amp;B towkays
Ian Fang, Shane Pow and other young celebs we never thought would become F&B towkays
16-year-old girl in Taiwan slashes mum with knife over part-time job
16-year-old girl in Taiwan slashes mum with knife over part-time job
Singapore families can now share their mobile plans to save money
Singapore families can now share their mobile plans to save money
Good deals must share July 22-28: Win $300 at a prata eating competition and other deals
Win $300 at a prata eating competition and other deals
Thai boxer allegedly took part in Hong Kong violence
Thai boxer allegedly took part in Hong Kong violence
13-year-old Malaysian kid makes a power bank with cardboard for his brother
13-year-old Malaysian kid makes a power bank with cardboard for his brother
&#039;Eh sial lah what I do I just came&#039;: Internet hails drifting GrabFood rider in viral tiff
'Eh sial lah what I do I just came': Internet hails drifting GrabFood rider in viral tiff
Singaporeans 6th most vacation-deprived globally, will take pay cut for holiday: Poll
Singaporeans 6th most vacation-deprived globally, will take pay cut for holiday: Poll

LIFESTYLE

Where to get the best D24 and Black Thorn durians in Malaysia
Where to get the best D24 and Black Thorn durians in Malaysia
How to get accepted into any private members business club
How to get accepted into any private members business club
Complete first-timers&#039; guide to buying a new executive condominium (EC) in Singapore
Complete first-timers' guide to buying a new executive condominium (EC) in Singapore
Singapore homeowners share the best things they bought for their BTO flat
Singapore homeowners share the best things they bought for their BTO flat

Home Works

Complete first-timers&#039; guide to buying a new executive condominium (EC) in Singapore
Complete first-timers' guide to buying a new executive condominium (EC) in Singapore
A time-worn HDB maisonette, now a uber-cool haven for 2
A time-worn HDB maisonette, now a uber-cool haven for 2
8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Manchester United remind Singapore again and again they beat us 8-1
Ex-Man U star refuses to blame individual players for defence
Is Tarcy Su&#039;s marriage on the rocks?
Is Tarcy Su's marriage on the rocks?
This hot pot restaurant in Taiwan rewards customers shorter than 175cm with free slices of meat
This hot pot restaurant in Taiwan rewards customers shorter than 175cm with free slices of meat
No joke: 3 men in hazmat suits arrested for public nuisance at cosplay event
No joke: 3 men in hazmat suits arrested for public nuisance at cosplay event

SERVICES