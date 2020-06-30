Singaporeans want border with Malaysia to reopen

PETALING JAYA - Scores of Singaporeans are in favour of opening the border with Malaysia to facilitate activities between both countries, a survey shows.

A survey by YouGov Omnibus revealed that 63per cent of the 1,123 Malaysians and Singaporeans surveyed were of the opinion that the border should reopen but only 35per cent of the Malaysians supported the idea.

Many who took part in the poll believed that several measures should be implemented when travel restrictions between Singapore and Malaysia are relaxed.

The survey found that 76per cent of those polled wanted temperature checks to be taken before crossing the border.

Another 72per cent felt that declaration of symptoms should be done before passing the border.

It also revealed that 65per cent wanted contact tracing measures in place while 58per cent believed swab tests should be conducted one week prior to making the crossing.

About 55per cent of those polled also said citizens of both countries must observe a 14-day quarantine period and another 52per cent said the same should be done upon returning to their respective nations.

On June 19, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Malaysia was having talks with Singapore to reopen the border to citizens of both countries.

He said Singaporeans could enter the country without getting prior approval from the Immigration Department or to undergo Covid-19 screening and home quarantine.

However, the Senior Minister said this was on condition that Malaysians would also be accorded the same privileges by the Singaporean government.

On Friday (June 26), the prime ministers of Malaysia and Singapore agreed that the reopening of the border should be done carefully following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said his counterpart agreed that the reopening of the countries' border should be done carefully and in accordance with certain health guidelines and protocols to regenerate the economic and tourism sectors, which would benefit both countries.

