Singapore's food rescuers salvage expired, ugly food to fight waste

Twice a week, Gary Lee makes his way to a childcare centre in central Singapore, not too far from his home.

The 36-year-old logistics executive is there for an unlikely reason: the food. He collects leftovers from the childcare centre, which would otherwise be thrown away.

When This Week In Asia tagged along for one such trip, Lee collected two containers of multigrain rice, some vegetable soup, and a box of sliced cod fish with gravy.

Lee, who draws a stable salary and can afford to pay for meals, estimates the food is enough to last his family of five for nine meals, spread over three days.

Singapore generated 763,000 tonnes of food waste last year.

Photo: Facebook

He belongs to a growing group of people in Singapore working in their own ways to reduce the city's mountain of food waste.

The affluent Lion City generated more than 763,000 tonnes of food waste in 2018, a 34 per cent increase from 2008, when the figure stood at 568,000 tonnes. The recycling rate of food waste has remained low at not more than 17 per cent.

But while the government has targeted food waste as a national problem, ground-up movements, like the one Lee is involved in, have proliferated.

Individuals organise themselves through social media, finding creative - albeit somewhat unorthodox in the eyes of some - ways to reduce food waste. In this case, it is collecting unfinished cooked food and eating it, or giving it away.

REDUCING WASTE

Lee found out about the childcare centre's leftover food through a group named Food Rescue Singapore. The group exists mainly on the Telegram chat app, and is aimed at salvaging leftover cooked food from eateries, and events with catered food.

Each day, people post details about leftovers they have encountered, in the hope that those in the vicinity can collect them.

Photo: Facebook

A posting on May 22, for instance, showed photos of leftover sandwiches, spring rolls, pizza slices and grilled chicken wings from a halal buffet spread at a corporate event. The member who had made the posting had indicated the address, and said: "Please bring your own containers. Caterers will be clearing at 6pm."

The Telegram group began life with just 10 members in 2017. Today, it has more than 2,540 members. Its founder and main administrator Den Teo said he often noticed catered food at conferences, events and weddings go to waste.