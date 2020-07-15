Stray kitties move into DIY cat houses made by volunteers

It's official — sweater weather is upon us. As we enjoy the slightly cooler weather for a change, some community cat feeders have come up with an ingenious solution to provide a little more warmth to the strays in their area.

Taking to Facebook to show off the DIY cat houses that volunteers had created, Facebook user Jasmin Kuan shared a series of adorable snaps that had netizens gushing.

Kuan wrote in a post in the group Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats on July 13: "[Very] grateful to our block sweepers who are also animal lovers... Allowed us to do up and put the cat beds at the void deck.

"These are the closest to being indoors for our [community] cats."

The cat houses appear to be upcycled from a variety of materials, including cabinets and chairs, and retrofitted with bedding — perfect for all those cat naps.

The sheets will be changed regularly, she added.

The kind initiative warmed the hearts of netizens and drew mounds of praise.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Responding to the comments, Kuan said the houses were a culmination of her and her neighbours' efforts to build rapport with the cleaners in the area over the years.

"A few neighbours work as a team to feed and maintain the block clean, [for example] washing the floor of cat vomit, clearing up after ghost feeders… Took us a few years to get to now. "

