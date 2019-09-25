Suspect in Facebook post alleging he stole from a grandma at polyclinic has been arrested

SINGAPORE - The suspect in a theft case that spread on social media after it was posted on Facebook has already been arrested and charged, the police said.

Facebook user Evelyn Tan, 31, posted on Sept 18: "My grandma was recently drugged by a middle age man at a polyclinic and subsequently robbed of her gold necklace, wedding ring, together with her wallet and keys."

She added that she had been informed by the police that her grandmother was not the only victim in such a ploy.

Her post had been shared at least 1,000 times as of Tuesday evening (Sept 24), and had also been shared on WhatsApp.