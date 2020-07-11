Tanjong Pagar GRC: PAP leads PSP with 63% of votes in GE2020 sample count

Sample results for Tanjong Pagar GRC for GE2020

People's Action Party (PAP) 63% Progress Singapore Party (PSP) 37%

The People's Action Party is leading the Progress Singapore Party in Tanjong Pagar GRC for GE2020, according to the sample count.

PAP currently has 63 per cent of the votes, compared to PSP's 37 per cent.

The PAP team consists of Chan Chun Sing, Indranee Rajah, Joan Pereira, Alvin Tan and Eric Chua, while PSP's candidates are Michael Chua, Terence Soon, Harish Pillay, Abas Kasmani and Wendy Low.

The sample count has been a strong indication of the final result in past elections.

It is derived from 100 random ballot papers from every polling station in the constituency, taking into account the weightage of each polling station.

Sample counts have a 95 per cent chance of being within four percentage points of the final count.

As this is a sample count, the election result could be different. Counting is still in progress. The public should wait for the announcement of the election result by the Returning Officer, Mr Tan Meng Dui, which will be broadcast 'live' on television.

Tanjong Pagar GRC has 134,642 voters.

In the 2015 general election, PAP won the GRC by 77.71 per cent against Singaporeans First.

This article will be updated with the final result when it is announced.

