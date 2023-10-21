Teck Whye resident leaves PMDs at common corridor, tears off town council's notices

A resident has been cluttering a Choa Chu Kang corridor with their personal mobility devices (PMD) and hanging undergarments out in the open.

Stomp contributor M said the situation on the 15th floor of Block 165A Teck Whye Crescent has been going on for at least two years.

Photos she shared show multiple PMDs, including one carrying a Deliveroo delivery box, along the corridor. There is also underwear hanging from bamboo poles on a laundry rack and clothes being hung from the ceiling.

A video shows a PMD being charged along the corridor.

M told Stomp: "Whenever I go out, I can't walk at all because so many things are blocking the way.

"Not only are they obstructing the pathway by parking PMDs there, it is also disgusting to hang their undergarments outside of other people's houses.

"They are always not happy with us whenever I try to raise the issue with them. They also scold us for nothing when my dog barks even though they make so much noise at midnight every day.

"I have reported the issue to the town council but they are still doing the same things. After the items are cleared, they will just come back a few days later again."

Alluding to why her neighbours might have no regard or consideration for others, M said: "The whole family doesn't work at all."

In response to a Stomp query, Chua Chu Kang Town Council said a property manager has gone onsite and issued an advisory to the resident concerned to remove the items as soon as possible.

[[nid:627488]]

"He will be following up on this case closely to ensure that the clutter is cleared," a spokesperson shared.

"In addition, we have put up reminder notices at lift lobbies and common areas of Block 165A to alert residents on the dangers of cluttering the corridor."

The spokesperson also told Stomp: "As part of our ongoing efforts to keep the common areas clear of clutter in CCK Town, the town council has been conducting decluttering exercises for all our blocks on a rotational basis.

"Besides regular public education on the risks and consequences of clutter, we also monitor common spaces and issue removal advisories to residents whose property is found to be dangerous or obstructing passageways.

"The safety of our residents is our top priority.

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind residents to keep the common areas safe and clutter-free. A clear passage of 1.2m is vital in the event of fire and emergencies.

"We seek everyone's co-operation to keep CCK Town a clean and pleasant place for all."

However, Stomp contributor M said her neighbour simply tears off the notices put up by the town council.

She added: "Please help because I can't tolerate this kind of neighbour."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.