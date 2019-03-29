Teenager flung off electric scooter after colliding with lorry in Bedok

SINGAPORE - An 18-year-old electric scooter rider was injured after colliding with a lorry in Bedok during a downpour on Thursday (March 28).

The police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a lorry and an e-scooter at the junction of Bedok North Road and Bedok North Avenue 1 at about 5pm.

The e-scooter rider was taken to Changi General Hospital.

Videos of the collision have gone viral since they were posted on Facebook page Roads.sg on Thursday night.

The dashboard camera footage shows the e-scooter rider making his way across the pedestrian crossing.

The lorry, which is heading straight and has the green light in its favour, appears and hits the e-scooter rider.

The rider is flung off his e-scooter and lands on the other side of the traffic junction.

Another video shows members of the public assisting the rider.

Ms Sharlin Tan, a witness at the scene who rendered help, said in a Facebook comment that she used an umbrella to shelter the rider from the heavy rain while waiting for the paramedics to arrive.

She added that another man helped to direct traffic.

The police are investigating the accident.

