Three men arrested after fight breaks out at Redhill Close

A video of the brawl, which is making the rounds on Facebook, shows two younger men shoving and hitting an older man.
PHOTO: Facebook/SG Road Vigilante
Prisca Ang
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Three men were arrested after a fight broke out between them at Redhill on Saturday morning (Aug 17).

Police said they were alerted to a fray at Block 88 Redhill Close at about 11.30am.

They arrested three men, aged between 17 and 55 years.

A 55-year-old man was conscious when he was taken to Singapore General Hospital. The Straits Times understands that he was one of the three arrested.

The police are investigating the incident.

They also kick the man, who falls at one point.

A few passers-by, including a GrabFood delivery rider, can be seen trying to break up the fight, while the men exchange insults.

The cause of the fight is unclear.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
viral videos Singapore Police Force

