Traffic jam at Johor checkpoints as Singaporeans return home after holidaying in Malaysia

Motorists were stuck for hours along roads leading to the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex here due to slow-moving traffic.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Google Maps
The Star/Asia News Network

Two exit points heading into Singapore recorded heavy traffic with many Singaporeans returning home after a four-day public holiday due to the Hari Raya Haji and the island republic's national day celebrations on Friday (Aug 9).

Many motorists were stuck for hours along roads leading to the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex here due to slow-moving traffic.

Among the major roads that recorded congestion were the Eastern Dispersal Link (EDL) and Jalan Lingkaran Dalam heading towards the CIQ here.

Johor Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief Supt M. Kumarasan said many Singaporeans were returning back to their country after a four-day holiday.

He added that traffic started to build up in the afternoon with many Singaporeans returning home after spending the holidays in Malaysia.

"Johor police did not receive any complaints from road users about the traffic situation on roads within the country's exit points but we have always been aware of the matter.

"We have increased the number of traffic police personnel on duty at strategic locations around the CIQ and Second Link, " he said.

Supt Kumar urged motorists, especially Singaporean drivers, to adhere to the traffic rules here and avoid cutting queues.

He also said that motorists should always plan their journey ahead of time if they wanted to avoid the traffic congestion.

"It is quite normal and not something out of the ordinary for traffic at the exit points here to be congested after a long public holiday, " he added.

