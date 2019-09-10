Two men arrested for possession of loaded pistol

SINGAPORE - Two suspected drug offenders have been arrested for the possession of a loaded pistol, which was found by police and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers.

In a press conference on Wednesday (Oct 9), CNB and police said they have arrested two men, aged 24 and 25, in a joint operation held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Superintendent Aaron Tang, CNB's director of intelligence division, said the agency had acted on information that the two suspects were involved in "illicit drug activities" and were in possession of firearms.

The police were called in for assistance, and officers from both agencies arrested the 24 year-old in the vicinity of Jurong West Street 72 on Tuesday.

The pistol, which was loaded with four bullets, was found in his unit along with four spare bullets, said the police and CNB.

The second man was arrested at about 2.25am on Wednesday in Woodlands Street 13 after further investigations revealed that he knowingly remained in the company of the first man, despite being aware of the firearm.