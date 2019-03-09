Unique colour-blocking in this Queenstown bachelor pad

There is no shortage of colour in this one-bedroom condominium apartment in Queenstown.

The homeowner, a bachelor in his 30s, is a design enthusiast with an affinity for anything out-of-the-box. Apt for his profession as a copywriter in an advertising agency!

The apartment was designed by The Scientist, for a renovation cost of $30,000. This included space planning, wall demolition, carpentry for the kitchen cabinets, masonry (tiling works), as well as the overlaying of the vinyl flooring.

Photo: Home & Decor

The living room and bedroom -- which is separated via spray-painted steel-framed glass doors -- sports a blue-green theme.

"The client likes 1970s and Italian design, and is very experimental in choosing colours. To have mild-steel doors in black would be too common, so we had it in electric blue instead," shares the design team.

Photo: Home & Decor

Though light pink and bright red took centre stage in the kitchen and bathroom, they can also be seen throughout the home. This gave a sense of cohesiveness to the kaleidoscopic apartment.

Photo: Home & Decor

The view from the bedroom.

Photo: Home & Decor

The patterns and colours from the homeowner's extensive collection of paintings, books and knick-knacks help create visual interest and add texture to the home.

Photo: Home & Decor

The homeowner likes to cook, and hidden in the kitchen cabinet is an extensive collection of cookware.

Photo: Home & Decor

"He chose terrazzo for both the kitchen and bathroom countertop because he likes the sense of nostalgia that terrazzo offers. In fact, the homeowner carefully curated each and every piece of item in his space," shares the design team.

Photo: Home & Decor

Instead of blue, the bathroom sports a red-hued steel-framed glass door. With red cabinetry to match!

Photo: Home & Decor

This article was first published on Home & Decor