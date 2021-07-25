Unvaccinated 83-year-old Singaporean woman dies from Covid-19 complications

An unvaccinated 83-year-old Singaporean woman has died from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Saturday (July 24).

She resided at Bukit Merah View, and was linked to the Block 121 Bukit Merah View cluster, the Health Ministry (MOH) said.

The woman developed symptoms on June 16 but did not seek medical attention until she was taken to the National University Hospital on June 18.

She had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

A total of 37 people have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection here.

Two new clusters were also reported by MOH on Saturday.

One of the active clusters is at Samy's Curry Restaurant, with a total of eight cases linked to it.

The other new cluster is linked to an individual case, and that cluster has a total of four cases.

There are currently 26 active clusters, ranging between three and 741 infections.

There is continuing evidence that vaccination helps to prevent serious disease if infected.

Over the last 28 days, 11 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to ICU or died.

Of these, six were unvaccinated, five were partially vaccinated and none was fully vaccinated.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.