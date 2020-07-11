West Coast GRC: PAP leads PSP with 52% of votes in GE2020 sample count

Sample results for West Coast GRC for GE2020 People's Action Party (PAP) 52% Progress Singapore Party (PSP) 48%

The People’s Action Party is leading the Progress Singapore Party in West Coast GRC for GE2020, according to the sample count.

PAP currently has 52 per cent of the votes, compared to PSP’s 48 per cent.

The PAP team consists of S Iswaran, Desmond Lee, Foo Mee Har, Ang Wei Neng and Rachel Ong, while PSP’s candidates are former Dr Tan Cheng Bock, Leong Mun Wai, Hazel Poa, Jeffrey Khoo and Nadarajah Loganathan.

The sample count has been a strong indication of the final result in past elections.

It is derived from 100 random ballot papers from every polling station in the constituency, taking into account the weightage of each polling station.

Sample counts have a 95 per cent chance of being within four percentage points of the final count.

As this is a sample count, the election result could be different. Counting is still in progress. The public should wait for the announcement of the election result by the Returning Officer, Mr Tan Meng Dui, which will be broadcast ‘live’ on television.

Political observers had touted the GRC as a key battleground to watch in GE2020.

PSP's chief Dr Tan was the PAP MP for Ayer Rajah SMC — which has since been absorbed into West Coast GRC — from 1980 to 2006.

The 80-year-old, who founded PSP in 2019, has had a good showing in past elections. In 2001, he defended his seat in Ayer Rajah SMC and won with 88 per cent of the vote.

He also ran in the 2011 presidential election, narrowly losing by a margin of 0.34 per cent.

In the other corner, Iswaran, 58, has been serving the GRC as its MP since 1997.

In the 2015 general election, PAP won West Coast GRC with a vote share of 78.6 per cent against the Reform Party.

West Coast has 146,251 registered electors.

This article will be updated with the final result when it is announced.

