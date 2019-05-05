Where to celebrate Mothers’ day 2019 in Singapore: 10 delectable delights to treat your mummers right

While mum may fuss and insist that our happiness is all she needs, we all know it's never a bad idea to give a little extra love, and if Mother's Day isn't the perfect excuse to spoil the most important women in your life, we don't know what is.

While not all mums are fans of shiny things, we're pretty sure the way to anyone's heart is their belly, so here's where you should take your mumsy this May.

SKY22

Photo: City Nomads

Gather the den to celebrate at Sky22's panoramic buffet spread in Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena. Mum dines for free with three paying adults, along with a personalised card and photograph. Treat her to freshly-shucked oysters and poached scallops, and appetisers like Prosciutto with Melon and Arugula. Expect Western mains like buttery Slow-roasted Sirloin with Port Wine Sauce and fragrant Pan-seared Sea Bass with Creamed Spinach, or opt for local staples like Bak Kut Teh, Beef Rendang and Penang Laksa at the live-noodle station. But be sure to leave room for dessert, with confections like Victoria Sponge with Raspberry and Rose Buttercream, and Durian Cheese Cake.

THE DEETS: Happening on 12 May 2019, the buffet is priced at SGD$78++ per adult and SGD$39++ per child age 6 to 12 years, inclusive of free-flow juices, coffee and tea. Add SGD$38++ per person for free-flow prosecco, red and white wines and beer. Children under 5 dine free.

Sky22 is located at Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena, 99 Irrawaddy Road, Singapore 329568, p.+65 6378 2040, e. fnb.courtyardsg@marriott.com. Opens Mondays to Sundays, 6.30am - 10pm.

TABLE RESTAURANT & BAR

Photo: City Nomads

For kick of spice and heat, take mum to Naumi Hotel for the day. At Table Restaurant and Bar, a sumptuous 4-course Mother's Day Set Menu awaits, with delights like Homemade Cottage Cheese Kebab in Pomegranate Marinade, Lamb in Almond Curry and the eternal crowd-pleaser, Punjabi Black Lentils. And, just for mums, dine for free with every three sets ordered. Their sister branch, Rang Mahal, also serves up a little gourmet Indian Mother's Days specials.

THE DEETS: Happening on 12 May 2019, the 4-course set menu at Table Restaurant and Bar is priced at SGD$42++ per person. Vegetarian options are available.

Table Restaurant and Bar is located at Naumi Hotel, 41 Seah Street, Singapore 188396, p.+65 6403 6005. Opens for breakfast 7am - 10.30am Mon-Fri, and 7am - 11am on weekends and public holidays, with all-day dining from 11am - 10.30pm from Mon-Sun.

AH HOI'S KITCHEN

Photo: City Nomads

Is your mom is a die-hard fan of seafood? Then up the stakes for an atas experience while keeping with her favourite cuisine. Mix al-fresco dining with authentic Singaporean fare, and you get Ah Hoi's Kitchen at Hotel Jen Tanglin Singapore by Shangri-La, a must-visit for those who love a feast of traditional cuisines. An offer lasting all May long, get 2 of their signature crabs (Singapore Chilli Crab, Black Pepper Crab, and Salted Egg Crab) for a fraction of the price at SGD$58++.

THE DEETS: From 1 May - 31 May 2019, select 2 signature crabs for SGD$58++.

Ah Hoi's Kitchen is located at Hotel Jen Tanglin Singapore by Shangri-La, Level 4, 1A Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249716, p.+65 6831 4373, e. ahhoiskitchen.hjts@hoteljen.com. Opens Mon-Sun for lunch at 12pm - 2.30pm and dinner at 6.30pm - 10pm.

MARRIOTT CAFE

Photo: City Nomads

Looking to go all-out and over-the-top? At Marriott Cafe's curated melange of Mother's Day feasts let you luxuriate Mom in a day of gastronomic pampering. Make the celebrations week-long with a lunch regale of over 90 dishes, including Lobster Thermidor and Oyster Florentine, Pork Saddle with Prune & Pancetta Stuffing and Bourbon & Honey Glazed Ham, and much, much more. Prefer to let mum sleep in? They're following up lunch with a High-Tea Buffet of local favourites like fragrant Nasi Lemak, Bak Kut Teh, as well as Freshly Shucked Oysters and Poached Prawns. Don't forget to leave room for a bowl of Bubur Cha Cha!

THE DEETS: The Marriott Cafe Mother's Day Lunch menu is available on 12 May 2019, 12pm - 2.30pm at SGD$48++ per child and SGD$98++ per adult with free flow sparkling, red and white wine, beers, and juices. The Mother's Day High Tea Buffet is available on 12 May 2019, 3pm - 5.30pm at SGD$30++ per child and SGD$55++ per adult (with free flow of juices).

Marriott Cafe is located at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road, Singapore 238865, p.+65 6831 4605. Opens Mon-Sun from 6am - 11am, 12pm - 2.30pm, 3pm - 5.30pm and 6.30pm - 10pm.

SKAI RESTAURANT

Photo: City Nomads

Nothing says thank you to the woman who put up with you for decades like a well-crafted lunch at amidst beautiful skyline views, so take her to SKAI at Swissôtel The Stamford on 5 and 12 May 2019 for a 2- or 3-course Mother's Day Celebration Lunch Set, with a decadent spread of options including Cucumber with pomelo, greens and toasted seeds, and Asparagus with Iberico ham and ponzu, and a savoury list of mains like tender Lamb Loin with smoked eggplant, broccoli and tosaka, and refreshing Buckwheat Noodles with black cabbage, truffle and sesame.

THE DEETS: The Mother's Day Celebration Lunch is available on 5 and 12 May 2019, 11am - 2.30pm. The 2-course set is priced at SGD$39++ per person, with choice of one appetizer or dessert, and one main. The 3-course set is priced at SGD$49++ per person, with choice of one appetizer, main and dessert.

SKAI is located at Swissôtel The Stamford, 2 Stamford Road, Level 70 Equinox Complex, Singapore 178882, p.+65 6837 3322. Opens Mon-Sun, 12pm - 2.30pm and 6.30pm - 10.30pm, and Sundays 11am - 2.30pm and 6.30pm - 10.30pm.

SALT GRILL & SKY BAR

Photo: City Nomads

Worked up an appetite post-shopping? Your leading lady deserves a meal with a view at Salt Grill & Sky Bar. Modern Australian cuisine by Executive Chef Jake Kowalewski awaits, with either a three-course lunch or a four-course dinner. Both include savoury specials like Jerusalem Artichoke and Truffle Soup, Cone Bay Barramundi with New Zealand clams, and a spectacular dessert treat of coconut, mango, kaffir lime and pandan sago.

THE DEETS: The Mother's Day 3-course lunch is priced at SGD$68++ per person and the 4-course dinner at SGD$108++ per person. Both happen on 12 May 2019.

Salt Grill & Sky Bar by Luke Mangan is located at ION Orchard Mall, 2 Orchard Turn, #55-01 ION Orchard Mall, Singapore 238801, p.+65 6592 5118. Opens Mon-Sun for lunch from 11.30am - 1.45pm and dinner from 6pm - 9.45pm.

MORTON'S, THE STEAKHOUSE

Photo: City Nomads

For a truly gourmet steakhouse experience, take Mum to Morton's, The Steakhouse. Just for the occasion, the popular Filet & Lobster Oscar returns for one day only at a promotional price of SGD$108++ a serving. The indulgent special showcases a succulent eight-ounce filet topped by a whopping whole Maine lobster and finished with a dressing of creamy Bearnaise sauce. And the cherry on top - all mummies get a bonus gift card worth SGD$100 with minimum spending of SGD$500 in a single receipt.

THE DEETS: Only available on 12 May 2019, the Filet & Lobster Oscar is priced at SGD$108++ per serving.

Morton's, The Steakhouse is located at Mandarin Oriental Singapore, Fourth Storey, 5 Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039797, p.+65 6339 3740. Bar opens Mon-Sat, 5pm - 11pm, and Sundays, 5pm - 9pm. Dining rooms are open Mon-Sat, 5.30pm - 11pm, and Sundays 12pm - 9pm.

MIN JIANG

Photo: City Nomads

Is mum a stickler for upscale Chinese fare? In that case, Min Jiang's Mother's Day Set Lunch and Dinner may be more up your alley. The 8-course Cantonese and Sichuan set comprises an array of curated menu options that include Mongolian Chicken with Almond Flakes, Braised Australian 10-Head Abalone and Sichuan Red Bean Pancakes, and six or ten-person options are available as well.

THE DEETS: Available the weekends of 4 - 5 May and 11 - 12 May 2019. The Mother's Day 8-Course Set Lunch is priced at SGD$398++ for six pax and SGD$628++ for ten pax while the 8-Course Set Dinner goes for SGD$528++ for six pax, and SGD$848++ for ten pax.

Min Jiang is located at Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road, Goodwood Park Hotel, Singapore 228221, p.+65 6730 1704, e. min_jiang@goodwoodparkhotel.com. Opens Mon-Sat from 11.30am - 2.30pm for lunch and 6.30pm - 10.30pm for dinner, and Sundays from 11am - 2.30pm for lunch and 6.30pm - 10.30pm for dinner.

DIAMOND KITCHEN

Photo: City Nomads

For those looking to spend the occasion in the heartlands, zi char restaurant Diamond Kitchen has two locations - one in the East and one in the West - to choose from. With five new set menus and four new dishes, look forward to the crisp, yet succulent 5-Step Diamond Kitchen 'Duck Rice' (SGD$24/$48), and salted-egg lovers with salivate over the Crispy Fried Potato Slices with Salted Egg Yolk (SGD$12). Other signature favourites include warm and comforting Superior Stock Clam Bee Hoon (SGD$12/$18/ $24) and lightly-steamed Sauna Prawns (SGD$24/$36/$48).

THE DEETS: Available from 1 May to 19 May 2019 at both Marine Parade and Science Park outlets, and enjoy a special early-bird discount of 30 per cent when you pre-order the Mother's Day set menus from now till 30 April 2019.

Diamond Kitchen is located at 5000F Marine Parade Road, Laguna Park Condominium, #01-22/23, Singapore 449289, p.+65 6448 0629, or 87 Science Park Drive, #01-01 Oasis, Singapore 118260, p.+65 6464 0410. Opens Mon-Sun, from 11am -2.30pm and 5.30pm - 10.30pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.