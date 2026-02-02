66-year-old woman found dead at foot of Woodlands HDB block
The body of a 66-year-old woman was found at the foot of a HDB block in Woodlands on Feb 1.
The police told AsiaOne they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at around 12.55pm at Block 302A Woodlands Street 31.
The woman was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic, the police added.
Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.
Investigations are ongoing.
AsiaOne has reached out to SCDF for more information.
