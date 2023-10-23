Woman pukes after finding uncooked pork in soup

A woman was so disgusted after finding uncooked pork in her lunch from a stall in Yishun that she vomitted.

Stomp contributor Jing said she also developed a phobia of pork after the incident and does not dare to eat it anymore for the time being.

Jing recounted: "I dabao-ed my lunch from a fish soup stall last Tuesday (Oct 17), at around 1pm.

"I ordered their signature soup and rice. I was happily enjoying my food with my TV on and had already eaten almost half of my meal when I noticed this whole batch of uncooked pork. All the meat was totally uncooked.

"It was so disgusting that I vomited all my food out. I started to have a phobia of pork after this and I don't know how long I need to take to overcome it before I dare to eat pork again."

Photos taken by Jing show raw-looking pork slices with translucent pink parts.

The Stomp contributor declined to share the stall's name and location, explaining: "I have reported this to the stall but I don't intend to report to the Singapore Food Agency because I'm working around there and do not want to cause so much trouble since I know the stall's workers.

"The stall apologised and gave me a refund."

ALSO READ: 'Next time don't buy fish head': Ang Mo Kio hawker allegedly hits back after diner complains about 'smelly and slimy' fish soup

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.