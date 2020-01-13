Woman taken to hospital after falling from 4th-floor flat in Whampoa Drive while collecting laundry

SINGAPORE - A woman was taken to hospital after she lost her balance and fell while collecting laundry at a fourth-floor flat in Whampoa Drive.

The police were alerted to a fall from height at Block 82 Whampoa Drive at 7.20pm on Saturday (Jan 11).

The woman, 27, was conscious when she was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

Chinese-language evening newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that the woman was a Vietnamese national who was staying at a friend's home with three other friends. The four of them were on holiday here.

She was scheduled to return to Vietnam on Sunday, but the accident has resulted in a delay.

"Although her head was bleeding yesterday, her head injury is not serious. However, her leg is fractured," the woman's friend told Shin Min Daily News on Sunday.

A pole was seen dangling from a laundry rack outside a second-floor flat, two storeys below the flat which the woman was staying in, suggesting it might have broken her fall, reported the paper.

