Woman in Toa Payoh threatens to jump, man found dead at foot of nearby block minutes later

Two separate incidents in Toa Payoh that were reported mere minutes apart early this morning (Sept 30) saw one dead and another individual arrested.

The police told AsiaOne that it was alerted to an incident at Block 100, Toa Payoh Lorong 1 at 6.47am.

A 58-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and pronounced dead on the spot by a paramedic.

The police are looking into the case of unnatural death.

Several streets away, a woman was spotted on the ledge outside the common corridor of Block 81A Toa Payoh Lorong 4.

She had threatened to jump from the block, Lianhe Zaobao reported. The police received a call for assistance at 6.43am.

The 24-year-old was apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act and subsequently taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Shan You Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 6741-0078

Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service: www.eC2.sg

Tinkle Friend (for primary school children): 1800-2744-788

editor@asiaone.com