Woodlands double-murder trial: Victim knew of husband's debts and wanted to help clear them

SINGAPORE - A 44-year-old man, on trial for murdering his pregnant wife and four-year-old daughter three years ago, told the High Court on Tuesday (Jan 28) that he had been unable to pay off his mounting debts and the best option was for his whole family to die.

Teo Ghim Heng had strangled his wife after she scolded him for being "useless", and then strangled his daughter. He then spent a week with their bodies in their Woodlands flat.

He said he tried, but failed, to end his life by cutting his wrist and downing more than 100 paracetamol pills. He also tried to kill himself by setting the corpses on fire but chickened out at the last minute.

Teo, a former property agent, is charged with murdering his wife, Madam Choong Pei Shan, 39, and daughter, Zi Ning, on Jan 20, 2017, with the intention of causing death, which carries the mandatory death penalty.

The trial, which started in July last year, resumed on Tuesday with Teo taking the stand.

Teo said he used to earn between $10,000 and $15,000 a month but his income dipped when the property market cooled.

In November 2016, he started working as a sales coordinator with a basic monthly salary of $1,500.

Teo, who owed various parties between $100,000 and $150,000, said his wife did not know the extent of his debt until a creditor visited them on Jan 13, 2017.

It was after this that they often quarrelled, he said.