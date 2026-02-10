Worker cleans BreadTalk display shelf with broom, netizen says it was also used to sweep floor

A video of a worker using a broom to clean a display shelf at a BreadTalk outlet in Eastpoint Mall has gone viral, with netizens expressing shock and disgust.

The six-second clip, shared on Facebook page Complaint Singapore by user @Jo Chong, shows a worker sweeping the interior of the empty shelf with a broom, purportedly at 12.15am on Feb 9.

"Your cleaner used the floor broom to sweep the bread shelves! Super unhygienic and disgusting! Is this how you clean all the shelves in Singapore?" says the video caption. The clip, posted on the evening of Feb 9, has since garnered at least 139,000 views, 511 reactions, and 95 comments.

In response to Stomp's question as to whether they saw the broom being used to sweep the floor, Jo Chong — who was at the 24-hour FairPrice outlet at the mall — said: "Yes, we did. There was a dustpan beside (it) also."

They added that they have emailed the Singapore Food Agency about the incident.

An 'isolated case'

BreadTalk Singapore responded with an apology in a comment, stressing that the video showed an "isolated case" and "does not reflect BreadTalk's standard procedures on our strict food safety and hygiene standards".

It added that the cleaning vendor has since been suspended, with "deep cleaning and thorough disinfection" conducted at the affected store, and any products on display discarded.

"We would like to assure our customers that this is an isolated case and strict reinforcement of hygiene protocols with our cleaning partners and staff is reiterated to ensure such an incident will not happen again."

In response to Stomp's queries, a BreadTalk Singapore spokesperson added: "This is completely unacceptable and we sincerely apologise."

'Unhygienic and disgusting'

Netizens were unimpressed, with many doubting if it was indeed an isolated case. "Never expected famous Breadtalk can have such a low standard of cleanliness, hope they take immediate action," said one.

"What isolated case? How we know how long this has been going on. Please do a full investigation and do a public apology if not this will escalate to SFA," said another.

Stomp has reached out to Eastpoint Mall for comment.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.