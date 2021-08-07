'Your whole family will die': Shopee seller allegedly threatens customer who requested refund

When you receive items you bought online that do not meet your expectations, what do you do?

Most of us request an exchange or refund.

Stomp contributor Ethan shared how he was threatened by a seller on e-commerce platform Shopee after requesting a refund for a tin vintage music poster he had ordered.

"I received death threats from the seller after refunding a product that was poorly cropped and did not match their picture," he said.

PHOTO: Stomp

In screenshots shared by the Stomp contributor, the seller called him a "big liar" and said his "whole family should run to hell happily".

He also messaged him and said: "F*** you, you're a liar, you're gonna be happy to go to hell.

"Your whole family will die."

