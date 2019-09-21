Youth, 18, among 5 nabbed in CNB blitz

Five suspected drug offenders were arrested and $78,000 worth of drugs seized, including 1kg of heroin, in two operations on Thursday, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said.

The suspects include an 18-year-old Singaporean found with 345g of cannabis, which CNB noted was enough to feed the addiction of 49 abusers for a week.

He was arrested at a Housing Board void deck near Serangoon North Avenue 1 and is being treated as a suspected drug trafficker.

Officers also found a digital weighing scale in his flat.

Four men were arrested in a second operation. Three of them were linked to heroin, with a 48-year-old Singaporean suspected of being a trafficker.