Yuhua SMC: PAP's Grace Fu leads WP's Robin Low with 69% of votes in GE2020 sample count

Sample results for Yuhua SMC for GE2020

Grace Fu (PAP) 69% Robin Low (SDP) 31%

The People’s Action Party is leading the Singapore Democratic Party in Yuhua SMC for GE2020, according to the sample count.

PAP's Grace Fu currently has 69 per cent of the votes, compared to SDP's Robin Low's 31 per cent.

The sample count has been a strong indication of the final result in past elections.

It is derived from 100 random ballot papers from every polling station in the constituency, taking into account the weightage of each polling station.

Sample counts have a 95 per cent chance of being within four percentage points of the final count.

As this is a sample count, the election result could be different. Counting is still in progress. The public should wait for the announcement of the election result by the Returning Officer, Mr Tan Meng Dui, which will be broadcast 'live' on television.

This is the third consecutive election that Yuhua SMC is being contested by the PAP and the SDP.

Yuhua is the second-smallest SMC with 21,376 eligible voters.

In the 2015 general election, PAP won the SMC by 73.5 per cent against SDP candidate Jaslyn Go.

This article will be updated with the final result when it is announced.

