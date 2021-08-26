Japan hospitalises first Paralympics participant with Covid-19

TOKYO - A foreign participant in the Paralympic Games in Japan has been hospitalised with non-severe symptoms of Covid-19, Kyodo News said on Thursday (Aug 26), citing the Games' organising committee.

It is the first hospitalisation of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, which opened on Tuesday.

Hospitals in Japan treating Covid-19 patients have usually reserved beds for people showing severe symptoms.

The national government and the Tokyo Metropolitan government appealed on Monday to hospitals in the capital to accept more Covid-19 patients.

Less than 10 per cent of coronavirus patients are hospitalised in Tokyo, and the low level of admissions has added to public frustration with the government's Covid-19 response, undermining voter support for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

