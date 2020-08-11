Jessica Shuran Yu on athlete abuse: ‘You’re either with us or against us’

When former Singapore ice skater Jessica Shuran Yu went public with the abuse she had received from coaches she did not know what to expect.

“People from all over the world left comments and sent me messages saying that they support me, which really helps when it comes to sharing a part of my life that is not only so raw, but still associated with a certain level of shame in my head,” Yu tells the Post .

Some comments were “not as supportive”, she said. “When people try to justify abuse to me as a necessary means to achieve athletic success, it can be quite triggering.

However, it also goes to show how normalised abuse still is within sporting culture and, in turn, that proves how drastically we need to change that mindset.

“It proved to me that these types of difficult conversations absolutely need to be happening right now, and publicly too, because pressure is what allows for reform.”

Yu, who was born and raised in Beijing to a Chinese mother and Singaporean father, was trained in the Chinese capital. She went public on Instagram of the abuse she underwent there, she said, because of the Netflix documentary Athlete A, which looked at the systemic abuse in US Gymnastics.

“Would I have shared it two weeks ago? No. Maybe some time down the line. However, what I do know is that Athlete A and the Gymnast Alliance that followed Athlete A pushed me to do this. For that, I am grateful.”

Yu was flooded with messages from those who “experienced the same thing, or witnessed abuse”, she said.

“Every time someone says to me that they can relate, it pains me to know that another person has had to go through the horrific experience that is abuse. At the same time, I’m glad that they were able to have a conversation with me about it. Healing is never easy but knowing that there are other people out there who you can reach out to is important.

The feedback gave her a sense of vindication for sharing, an experience which she described as “terrifying”.

“Receiving messages from people who thanked me for telling my story reaffirmed why I made this decision. A week before I had decided to publicise my experiences, the idea of telling a large group of people about how I had been abused for so many years was unimaginable.”

Will she continue to speak up? “Absolutely. I have been silent for many, many years. Now that I have found power in telling my story, I will continue to be loud about this issue for those who cannot. Until these demands are not necessary, we won’t stop.

“People have also told me that they would like to speak up about their story, but feel they cannot right now because they are still competitive athletes. It’s frustrating because clearly the power still lies in the system that permits abuse, the people that support abusers, and the abusers themselves. I understand the position these athletes are in, because I was once an athlete who could not have spoken publicly about abuse. However, I do hope that they are able to tell their story some day.”

Other athletes have spoken up, highlighting how widespread and global the problem of athlete abuse is. Yu said that reading these other accounts helped her.

“The cascade of statements that came out in July showed me that there is truly strength in numbers. I wanted to add my voice to the ongoing conversation about child abuse because I want to do whatever is in my power to stop others from getting hurt the way so many of us unjustly were.”

There have since been reports of abuse in Japan, France, Britain and beyond gymnastics and skating.

“The first time I reported abuse to any authorities in Singapore was a week before I posted my statement,” she said. That was to the SISA, the ice skating federation, who reported it to Safe Sport who she met with.

“They were all supportive of me going public with my story. In fact, Safe Sport SG has encouraged me to share my story to help spread awareness in the sporting community within Singapore. I appreciate they are willing to work with me. I’m very glad that they also believe this needs to be talked about because it’s not taboo – it’s a human rights issue that must end.”

Yu said that she had a good experience with the newly established Safe Sport but wanted to be sure that they can do the same in an active case. “I want to know that they handle any case of abuse just as well. With active cases of abuse, they would have to do more to ensure the safety of the athlete.”

She also pointed to the need for coach education, ideally before they can start working.

While Singapore has been supportive, Yu is less confident of change in China, saying: “A lot of different things would have to happen in order to bring about effective change within China.”

Yu thanked the media for “helping survivors amplify their voices, which gives us our power back against the system and the people who betrayed our trust”.

“The International Olympic Committee also needs to do more, especially when they are the ones profiting the most from what athletes around the world endure. Not every athlete who’s been abused is an Olympian. However, we’ve all dreamed of going to the Olympics – it’s what we falsely believed we needed to endure the abuse for,” she said.

https://twitter.com/_jessicayu_/status/1292614428911968264?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1292614428911968

“The IOC has the power to make a change in this broken system that afflicts athletes of various sports. If they cared about us athletes as people and not just the profit, they would adopt a strict no tolerance mindset towards abuse. The Safe Sport guidelines the IOC has set are useless when they are not ensuring that governing bodies are actually following those guidelines.

“For starters, coaches who have abused athletes need to be banned from the Olympics. The Olympics is the ultimate goal for athletes and coaches alike. The idea that they could lose the chance to attend a Games would be motivation to stop using abusive practices.

It goes all the way down to the grass roots, with Yu advocating bans for coaches at all levels.

https://twitter.com/_jessicayu_/status/1291923851773911041?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1291923851773911

“Training centres and clubs need to have a zero-tolerance policy as well. Abusive coaches should never be hired. They need to suspend any coach that is abusive, immediately. And not just for a few weeks or a few months. For at least a couple of years. If these coaches ever want to coach again, they need to be re-educated on ethical and effective coaching methods.”

Where does it end? “This ends when abusers get punished for the crimes they’ve committed. This ends when national governing bodies and other people in positions of power stop excusing abusers and start standing behind survivors. This ends when everyone decides that enough is enough and that needs to happen as soon as possible,” Yu said.

“There is no room for middle ground. Anyone with any level of power, including the IOC, national governing bodies, employers of abusers, are either with us or against us.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.