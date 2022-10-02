Sergio Perez wins F1 Singapore Grand Prix but faces post-race investigation

SINGAPORE - Red Bull's Sergio Perez has claimed the chequered flag at the 2022 Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix after pulling off a superb drive at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Starting on the front row on Sunday behind pole sitter Charles Leclerc, Perez overtook the Ferrari driver soon after lights out and never looked back.

However, Perez’s race win has not been confirmed as he will be investigated for a safety car infringement after the race.

If confirmed, this will be the Mexican’s first victory in Singapore, making him the fifth different F1 winner in Singapore after Nico Rosberg (2016), Fernando Alonso (2008, 2010), Lewis Hamilton (2009, 2014, 2017, 2018) and Sebastian Vettel (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2019). It is his second race win this season, after his triumph in Monaco in May.

Ferrari's Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished second and third respectively to complete the podium. Championship leader Max Verstappen, who started the race eighth, finished seventh.

Perez said in his post-race interview: "It was certainly my best performance, I controlled the race. The last few laps were so intense. I gave it everything for the win today.”

On the investigation, he added: “I have no idea what’s going on I was just told to increase the gap. All in all, a fantastic day.”

Leclerc said: "I pushed all the way, but the bad start put us on the back foot. I had a little bit of wheelspin. It was a difficult race – a good night’s sleep now, and we’ll get ready for Japan.”

The incident-filled race saw a number of safety car periods as six drivers - Alonso who made a record 350th race start, Esteban Ocon (both Alpine), Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri), Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi (both Williams) - retired before the end of the race.

Spectators were left waiting for over an hour after the start of the night race was delayed owing to heavy rain. It was originally due to start at 8pm but eventually flagged off after 9.05pm.

The race did not run to its full 61 laps on Sunday as the maximum duration for an F1 race is two hours and a completed full race would have crossed that threshold.

The Singapore Grand Prix made its return to Marina Bay for the first time since 2019 - it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 owing to the pandemic - when Sebastian Vettel won the race with Ferrari. Vettel, who is retiring after his final season with Aston Martin, was also the last Red Bull driver to win here in 2013.

A record 302,000 fans turned out for the three-day event, with the previous high of 300,000 recorded in the inaugural race in 2008. The 2019 edition drew 268,000 supporters to the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Besides the race, spectators were also treated to an entertainment line-up that included American rock band Green Day, Irish boy band Westlife and American electronic dance music star Marshmello.

More than 75 performances took place across eight stages at the Circuit Park in Marina Bay.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.