Cafe Del Mar coming soon to Bali

PHOTO: Instagram/cafedelmar
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Europe's Ibiza-based sunset bar Cafe del Mar is set to open in Bali this August.

Located in Canggu, the brand which was founded in Ibiza's Sant Antoni de Portmany in 1980 currently can be found in 15 venues across the globe. Bali marks its first expansion into Southeast Asia.

Aside from its signature palatial white architecture, Cafe del Mar Bali Pool Club will also feature several bars, large feature pool, private VIP cabanas, a restaurant and menus that combine Mediterranean and Indonesian food, as well as chill house music.

"We're thrilled to be expanding further into Australasia, offering new guests the same unforgettable Cafe del Mar experience. This is our first large-scale expansion and the opportunity in these thriving tourist destinations was evident," said Cafe del Mar Australasia CEO John Zappia in a statement.

"Bali is the perfect location for Cafe del Mar. With international tourist numbers increasing year-on-year, the island is set to become 'the new Ibiza' with a growing market for music-based events. As the brand continues to grow, guests will always enjoy a stand-out experience with a fusion of the best Balearic music and hospitality. An offering that will continue to set us apart as we expand into Asia," he added.

Cafe del Mar Bali is slated to open early August and host a launch party in October and a grand opening event featuring international DJs in early 2020.

Further expansion will be taking place in the near future in Maldives and Bangkok.

INDONESIA Bali Cafes and Bakeries
