Cafe Del Mar coming soon to Bali

Europe's Ibiza-based sunset bar Cafe del Mar is set to open in Bali this August.

Located in Canggu, the brand which was founded in Ibiza's Sant Antoni de Portmany in 1980 currently can be found in 15 venues across the globe. Bali marks its first expansion into Southeast Asia.

Aside from its signature palatial white architecture, Cafe del Mar Bali Pool Club will also feature several bars, large feature pool, private VIP cabanas, a restaurant and menus that combine Mediterranean and Indonesian food, as well as chill house music.

"We're thrilled to be expanding further into Australasia, offering new guests the same unforgettable Cafe del Mar experience. This is our first large-scale expansion and the opportunity in these thriving tourist destinations was evident," said Cafe del Mar Australasia CEO John Zappia in a statement.