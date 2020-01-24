Chinese told to comply with airport checks after woman 'evaded' screening

Chinese embassies have urged citizens travelling overseas to comply with airport health checks put in place in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

It comes after a woman from Wuhan - the central Chinese city where the outbreak began - posted photos of herself at a restaurant in France on social media, saying she had been feeling ill when she travelled to the country so she took medication to bring down her temperature before arriving at the airport.

The Chinese traveller wrote that she had flu-like symptoms before she left Wuhan.

"I had a fever and a cough before I left - I was so scared. I quickly took some medicine and checked my temperature. Luckily the temperature was controlled and I had a smooth journey through the border," the woman wrote on social network WeChat, according to Chinese news platform Sohu.

It is not known which airport in France the woman travelled through, or when she arrived.

A woman from Wuhan posted this photo on social media, saying she was dining in France and had "a smooth journey through the border". PHOTO: Weibo

Her post met with criticism on social media, and the Chinese embassy in France responded on Wednesday night with a notice calling on citizens to comply with border checks.

"Our embassy has received multiple phone calls and emails from Chinese nationals regarding a woman from Wuhan who posted on social media about deliberately taking fever medication in order to evade the airport temperature checks," the notice posted on the embassy's website read.

"We attach high importance to this incident and were able to contact Ms Yan, who is involved in this incident. We have requested that she call the French emergency hotline [for her case] to be handled by the relevant departments."

French authorities meanwhile said they would separate any passengers arriving in the country who had a fever so that they could be assessed by emergency health personnel.

Other Chinese embassies, including in the United States, South Korea and Thailand, have issued similar notices to nationals travelling abroad.