Garuda Indonesia named world's most punctual airline

UK-based air travel intelligence company OAG named Garuda Indonesia the most punctual airline.

The national flag carrier is recognised in the category of global airlines with more than 10,000 flights during April 2019.

According to a statement released by Garuda, the airline achieved 95.5 per cent in its on-time performance (OTP) record.

It also said Garuda had maintained its top performance since December 2018, as well as securing the position of the only Asian airline to hold the title for five consecutive months.

Operational director of Garuda, Bambang Adisurya Angkasa said that maintaining the airline's punctuality would be challenging as the Idul Fitri peak season was coming.

"We will continue to perform on time through the inspection of flight operation, particularly in safety measures […], therefore we are confident we can go through the peak season safely, punctually and comfortably," Bambang was quoted as saying.