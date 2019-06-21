Indonesia's Mount Merbabu's hiking trails to reopen on Friday

There is good news for mountain-climbing enthusiasts: The hiking trails up Mount Merbabu in Central Java reopen this Friday after being closed since May 20.

As reported by kompas.com on Wednesday, all official routes of the Merbabu ascent, namely Selo (Genting), Cuntel Thekelan, Wekas and Suwanting, are to be reopened.

Previously, Mt. Merbabu, which rises to 3,142 metres above sea level, was closed for climbing and hiking because of renovations being done to damaged trails.

Hikers interested in climbing Mt. Merbabu via the Selo path now have the opportunity to register their trek online. (http://tngunungmerbabu.org/) After doing so, climbers are to get bracelets that allow the Mount Merbaby Park Agency to monitor their location.

As they begin their trek, visitors are to be offered a warm welcome by facilities near the gate at the start of the trail. Climber names or group names, according to the data registered, are to be displayed in greeting.