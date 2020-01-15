Komodo dragons continue to lure foreign tourists to Labuan Bajo

The town of Labuan Bajo, the gate to the famous Komodo National Park, reportedly welcomed more tourists in 2019 than in the previous year.

According to West Manggarai Tourism Agency head Agustinus Rinus, 163,807 people visited Labuan Bajo in 2018, while in 2019 it welcomed 184,206 visitors.

"The number of tourists to this region continues to increase every year, which largely affected regional revenue," said Agustinus in Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara, on Tuesday as quoted by Antara.

In 2018, West Manggarai regency's revenue from tourism fees was said to have reached Rp 34 billion (S$3.35 million), doubling in 2019 to Rp 60 billion. "This is a significant rise following our attempt to curb tourist boats that brought tourists to diving spots."

According to the agency's data, most of the tourists who visited Labuan Bajo to marvel at the iconic Komodo dragons hailed from Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Australia, among other countries.