New luxury sleeper trains in Indonesia include free-flow snacks, entertainment units

State-owned railway company PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) launched its new luxury sleeper trains on Sunday.

Dubbed Luxury 2, the sleeper cars are part of four trains, namely the Argo Lawu and Argo Dwipangga Jakarta-Surakarta, Taksaka Jakarta-Yogyakarta and Gajayana Jakarta-Malang routes.

Kompas.com reported that the new trains have 26 seats each.

When compared with Luxury 1, which was launched in June last year as part of a train that serves the Argo Bromo Anggrek Jakarta-Surabaya route, Luxury 2 comes with additional facilities, such as a minibar and entertainment units.

In Luxury 2, each seat has a reclining capacity of 140 degrees. It's also equipped with a power socket and USB port, allowing passengers to charge their electronic devices during the eight-hour journey.

During the promotional period, PT KAI is offering a special price of Rp 750,000 (S$72) for single trip tickets until June 26.

"The price includes a meal, free-flow snacks and beverages," said PT KAI president director Edi Sukmoro.