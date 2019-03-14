Some hotel guests steal TVs and even the bed in Japan

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Star/Asia News Network
Mar 14, 2019

It is common for hotel guests to take toiletries home after their stay but some have taken a step further by taking TVs and even an entire bed as souvenirs.

According to China Press, a TV programme in Japan did a segment on things commonly taken from hotels by guests.

In a street survey, 63 per cent of those interviewed said they had taken toothbrushes, towels and other small items.

Hotel operators said items commonly taken by guests are cosmetics, hairdryers, as well as big bottles of shampoo and body wash from public baths.

Aside from missing TV sets, hotel cleaners were surprised to see a bed missing from the room.

It is estimated that these thefts have caused hotel operators to lose about 20,000 yen (approximately S$240) per month.

