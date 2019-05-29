Tokyo Skytree marks 7th anniversary

The Tokyo Skytree has enjoyed wide popularity since it opened in 2012, attracting so far about 35.6 million visitors from home and abroad.

The 634-metre-high tower in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, marked the seventh anniversary of its opening on May 22. The Skytree will become even brighter in around March next year following the installation of 347 more pieces of lighting equipment. The work to install the additional lighting started on May 16.

According to Skytree operator Tobu Tower Skytree Co., 179 full-colour lights will be installed at the antenna tower, including the nearly uppermost part of the tower at 630 metres above the ground.

Additionally, 72 new lights will be added at around the 150-metre mark, along with 96 new lights at about 250 metres up. Thus, the total number of lights will increase to 2,362, illuminating the entire tower, the operator said.

